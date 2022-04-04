UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police terminated a pursuit Sunday afternoon after a speeding suspect allegedly began to drive in the wrong direction on Interstate 26.

A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) stated that on April 3 at 4:20 p.m., officers clocked a 2000 BMW 3 Series traveling 84 mph in a 60-mph zone. When police attempted to pull the car over, a pursuit began.

“The pursuit continued on Interstate 26 westbound where the vehicle took exit 34 and re-entered the interstate traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of travel,” the report stated.

Traffic conditions and lost contact led police to end the pursuit, according to the THP. However, police units remained in the area and spotted the suspected vehicle at the Food City parking lot on South Roan in Johnson City.

The suspect, identified as John Emanuel Fox Jr., 37, of Bristol, Virginia, then reportedly led police on a foot chase before officers were able to apprehend him. Fox faces several charges, including reckless driving, felony evading, 10 counts of felony reckless endangerment, simple possession of a Schedule VI drug, no driver’s license, fugitive from justice and speeding.

Police transported Fox to the Unicoi County Jail. The THP report also revealed he has extraditable warrants out of Virginia, but those charges remain unclear at this time. News Channel 11 has reached out to the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office for further details.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.