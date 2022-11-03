JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened Sunday in downtown Johnson City.

The Johnson City Police Department said in a release that Zachary Stratton of Johnson City was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment.

The charges are related to a shooting early Sunday morning at the Downtown Square parking lot off State of Frankin Road. Police said two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stratton was booked into the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $320,000 bond, according to police.

The police department reported all persons of interest have been identified. Two have been interviewed, and investigators are still trying to find the third.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call investigators at 423-434-6166 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158.