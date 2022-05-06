MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A person is facing charges after several packages containing illegal drugs were found at a waste transfer station near a state prison.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the county transfer station on Wednesday after employees discovered a dozen suspicious packages in the bathroom. Two packages contained 58 grams of fentanyl, six contained 170 grams of methamphetamine, two contained 24 grams of marijuana, and two contained tobacco.

“Through investigative efforts, Investigators were able to identify the vehicle involved in dropping the packages,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “The packages were transported to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for processing.”

The sheriff’s office believes the packages were placed in an attempt to introduce contraband into the Northeast Correctional Complex, which is adjacent to the transfer station.

Investigators were again called to the transfer station on Thursday after receiving a call that the vehicle involved had returned to the site. A suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule VI drugs, manufacture/deliver/sale/possession of meth, and driving on a revoked license.

The case remains under investigation.