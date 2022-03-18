NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of selling crack in a car with his 5-month-old baby in the backseat in downtown Nashville was charged Thursday night.

Detectives said they were conducting surveillance when a gray Honda Civic pulled into 1 Symphony Place, and a man then walked up to the car. Officials reportedly then witnessed a hand-to-hand drug sale through the driver’s side window.

A warrant said officers then followed the man who walked up to the car who then told detectives he bought crack from the driver, Victor Johnson, 24, for $5. Authorities then allegedly saw Johnson leave the Honda, walk toward Fourth Avenue South, then arrested him.

Detectives said they found 1.4 grams of crack cocaine on Johnson. When officials walked back to the Honda, they said they found Johnson’s baby, in the backseat. She was less than 6 months old.

Johnson was released from jail early Friday morning after making bond.