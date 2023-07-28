GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after a hit-and-run crash in Greene County.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, the crash happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 81 South near mile marker 21.

The highway patrol said a Chevrolet Silverado driven by David Davis, 29, of Tennessee, rear-ended a Dodge Avenger.

When Davis tried to drive away, the driver and passenger in the Dodge tried to stop him.

Davis opened the driver’s side door, pushing the driver of the Dodge to the ground and injuring him, according to THP.

The report said Davis’ truck then hit the Dodge a second time as he left the scene. He was later found at the Pilot Travel Center at Exit 4 in Jefferson County.

Davis was charged with vehicular assault, driving under the influence, and leaving the scene.