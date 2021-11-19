Suspect charged with murder in connection to death of Beech Mountain woman

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – A North Carolina man has been charged with murder in the death of a Beech Mountain woman last week.

The woman, identified as Betsy Dellinger, was found unresponsive at a home on Upper Holiday Lane on Nov. 12, and was pronounced dead before being transported to Cannon Memorial Hospital. Investigators determined the cause of death as “non-accidental means.”

Levi Hicks (Photo: Carter County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a press release from the Beech Mountain Police Department, Levi Hicks, 33, is currently being held in the Carter County Jail on unrelated charges.

According to the release, Hicks is awaiting extradition to North Carolina where he faces charges of murder, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and felony possession of methamphetamine.

