MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating a shooting Friday evening in Marion.

Marion police officers and Smyth County deputies responded to a report of gunshots at a business on North Main Street around 6 p.m., according to town spokesperson Ken Heath.

Officers found one victim near Mountain Empire Credit Union and “quickly” located and arrested a suspect, Heath said. The suspect’s name has not been released.

(Photo: Marion police)

The victim was taken to Smyth County Community Hospital. The suspect is being processed at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

There is no threat to the public, according to Heath.

Police remain on the scene and the intersection of Wassona Drive and North Main Street is closed.