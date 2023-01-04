SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Deputies from Smyth County arrested a suspect after a pursuit ended with spike strips.

According to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler, a 2013 Toyota had been reported stolen from Saltville on Tuesday. Shuler said deputies found the vehicle Wednesday, and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit lasted about 15 minutes and took place on the secondary roads of the Riverside, Thomas Bridge and Sugar Grove sections of the county, according to Shuler.

Spike strips were reportedly deployed, which ended the pursuit. Shuler said no injuries or property damages were reported.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office charged Elizabeth Catherine Davis, 39, of Saltville, with the following:

Fail to stop for law enforcement officer

Possession of stolen property

Motor vehicle theft

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

As of Wednesday, Davis was being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon without bond. Davis is set to appear in court on Jan. 19.