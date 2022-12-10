BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Virginia man has been arrested after a deadly shooting that occurred on Harvey Lane in Bristol on Thursday, according to police.

A release from the Bristol, Virginia Police Department states Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, has been arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Rhinehart is being held at the Southwest Regional Jail without bond.

According to an earlier release, Christopher D. Cater, 29, also from Bristol, Virginia, died as a result of injuries sustained from the shooting, while the other was injured.