A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A suspect was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police while in a stolen vehicle Sunday night in Kingsport.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), officers spotted a vehicle leaving West Side Inn on Stone Drive with no working registration lights.

The vehicle reportedly turned onto Donnelson Drive and proceeded to run a stop sign, and a deputy then attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect then allegedly turned off the headlights, turned around and ran the stop sign again, the SCSO stated.

The suspect allegedly fled the deputy and drove in a reckless manner, eventually striking a light pole and disabling the vehicle.

The unidentified suspect was then taken into custody without incident, according to the SCSO.

After the tag came back as not registered to a vehicle, police reportedly determined it was stolen from Morristown, Tennessee.

No further details were released