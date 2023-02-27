Photos: Octavia Johnson & evidence seized from his Martinsville home. Courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Police from multiple agencies in Southwest Virginia arrested a suspect accused of trafficking drugs into Washington County, Virginia.

According to a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), a search warrant was executed at a home belonging to Octavia Myron Johnson, 38, in Martinsville.

Photo courtesy of the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office

“Johnson is suspected of trafficking illicit controlled substances into the communities of Washington County, Virginia, and other areas,” the release states.

Authorities reportedly found the following at Johnson’s home:

10 ounces of crystal methamphetamine

3 ounces of cocaine

$3,800 in cash

2 firearms

The release states Johnson was taken into custody and was being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon. He was charged with the use of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine.

The WCSO reports the multi-jurisdictional operation is a continued effort to find drug conspirators who bring narcotics into the region.

“We will not only seek the distributors in our communities, we will seek, with continued assistance from our law enforcement partners, in additional jurisdiction as well,” Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said in the release.

Participating agencies included the WCSO, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Martinsville Police Department, Virginia State Police, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.