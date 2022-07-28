SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A suspected burglary at a Hawkins County elementary school on July 19 led to nearly $7,000 in damages, according to an offense report from the sheriff’s office.

The report stated officers responded to Surgoinsville Elementary School on July 20 when school officials noticed damaged door handles and windows. Footage reportedly showed that a light-colored car had entered the parking lot at 11:30 the previous night.

Two male suspects exited the car and attempted to enter the building from three entrances, video revealed — damaging all three door locks in the process. The hour-long incident involved the suspects reportedly damaging playground equipment.

Video did not capture the suspects damaging school vehicles; however, it did capture them walking out into the parking lot in that direction. Police noted multiple broken windows on several school buses, vans and one wrecker truck.

School maintenance personnel estimated that the damages reach $6,713. No further information has been released at this time. The report indicated that one of the suspects may have neck tattoos. Anyone with information should contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-4848.