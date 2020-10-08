Surgoinsville driver arrested after threatening passenger with knife, authorities say

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County deputies arrested a Surgoinsville man on assault and drug charges Wednesday after he threatened the passenger of his car with a knife, according to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriffs Office.

Deputies noticed a vehicle speeding on Highway 11-W and began following it, according to the report. Deputies watched as the vehicle pull into the Quick Stop gas station, 3299 Hwy 11-W, and the driver got out of the car to get into the passenger seat while the passenger slid into the driver seat, according to the report.

The report said the vehicle began driving away, and deputies pulled the car over. On intial contact, the woman told deputies that she didn’t know the other occupant of the car, and that a friend asked her to give him a ride home, the report said.

When the woman stepped out of the car to speak with deputies, she told them that the man, 32-year-old Ryan Stroop, pulled out a large knife and threatened to kill her and her children if she didn’t switch seats with him, according to the report, and that she was afraid for her life.

Deputies discovered that Stroop had a restricted driver’s license due to a driving under the influence conviction in Sullivan County along with three other charges of driving on a revoked license dating back to 2014.

A search of the vehicle revealed two baggies of what authorities believed to be crystal meth, cut straws and a large knife where Stroop was sitting.

Deputies arrested Stroop on aggravated assault, driving on a revoked license (4th offense), possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stroop was booked into the Hawkins County Jail and will be arraigned in General Sessions Court at a later date.