SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New details emerged in a case that left Sullivan County parents and community members scrambling for answers.

A false report suspect, 53-year-old Harold Dalton, is listed as a band teacher at Sullivan Heights Middle School. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the agency had arrested Dalton for false reports following an incident at the middle school on Monday.

Harold Dalton. Photo: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt told News Channel 11 Thursday that Dalton had his bond set at $5,000 by a magistrate and bonded out Wednesday night. His arraignment was in Kingsport General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Earlier reports from Sullivan County Schools officials indicated that a teacher — identified as Dalton — had been stabbed with an X-acto knife. Authorities later released the teacher appeared to have “small puncture wounds to the stomach area that were consistent with a small hobby knife.”

Later reports from the SCSO state that it arrested Dalton for reporting an incident that didn’t occur.

SCSO officials say investigators interviewed over 100 staff members and students and that no other individuals were involved in the stabbing.

No further details have been released at this time.