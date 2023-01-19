SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donald Britt, who was previously named a suspect in a fatal Wednesday night Sullivan County shooting, was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon in Johnson City.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), an arrest warrant was obtained charging Britt with first-degree murder shortly before his arrest.

On Wednesday night around 8 p.m., a shooting occurred on Deck Lane near the Tri-Cities Airport. Upon arrival of police on the scene, a 36-year-old woman was found dead, according to the SCSO.

Britt was then named a suspect in the incident by police and was reported to have a pre-existing relationship with the deceased.

Britt was originally said to be driving a red Chevrolet Camaro or Dodge Challenger. On Thursday afternoon, the SCSO provided an update, saying Britt was likely driving a 2007 beige Nissan Xterra.

News Channel 11 has a crew on Market Street in Johnson City where a crashed Nissan Xterra matching the description of the car Britt was reportedly driving could be seen. Various law enforcement agencies were also on the scene, including the Johnson City Police Department, the TBI, the Jonesborough Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The SCSO will host a press briefing at 3 p.m. in relation to the case. The briefing will be streamed on WJHL.com

Stay tuned on-air and online for updates.