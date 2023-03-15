SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pursuit that began in Kingsport ended with a crash in Gate City, police say.

According to releases from the Sullivan and Scott County Sheriff’s Offices, a deputy with Sullivan County was driving on Mohawk Street in Kingsport when he spotted two vehicles blocking the roadway.

The deputy spoke with a man who was reportedly looking for tools near the vehicle and said he was experiencing car trouble, according to the release. After the deputy asked for the man’s identification, however, he allegedly ran into a nearby residence.

As the deputy waited for another member of the department to arrive, a woman came out of the home and allegedly began asking the deputy why he was there while denying any knowledge of the man. The man, who deputies identified as Jason Carrier, 40, was then seen in the house’s backyard before allegedly driving away, the release said.

Sullivan County deputies attempted to stop Carrier’s vehicle, but a pursuit continued into Scott County, Virginia. Deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office reportedly took over the pursuit at the request of Sullivan County, chasing Carrier along U.S. 23 from Weber City onto West Jackson Street along Gate City’s quarry pond.

According to a Scott County release, Carrier’s vehicle had its hood open and blocking the windshield.

Carrier continued into Gate City until his vehicle allegedly hit a patrol cruiser and another vehicle on Jackson Street. After a brief foot pursuit, Scott County deputies arrested Carrier without injury to either themselves or members of the public, according to the release.

Multiple charges were filed against Carrier in both jurisdictions:

Sullivan County – Evading arrest, reckless endangerment and due care.

Scott County – Felony eluding, being a fugitive from justice, assault on law enforcement and reckless driving.

The woman who allegedly spoke to Sullivan County deputies while Carrier drove away was charged with resisting arrest in Sullivan County, according to the release. Carrier is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority’s Duffield facility without bond.