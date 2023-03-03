SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man wanted out of Sullivan County on aggravated assault and robbery charges was featured as Tennesse’s ‘Fugitive Friday.’

On Friday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) featured Matthew Scott Whitt, a man wanted on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault stemming from a Feb. 16 incident in Sullivan County.

On Feb. 16, a Blountville man stated that Whitt and others were visiting his residence. Whitt then reportedly asked the resident to speak with him away from the others and proceeded to allegedly punch him, knocking him backward onto a bed. The victim was then threatened by the other guests, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

The victim told the SCSO he was allegedly forced, at gunpoint, to load firearms, ammunition and other items into the suspects’ vehicle.

Investigators located and arrested Whitt’s accomplices, Ethan Whitt and Justin Leonard, later that day on Feb. 16.

Anyone with information on Whitt’s whereabouts is asked to contact the SCSO at 423-279-7330.