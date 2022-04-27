BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A jury has convicted a man accused of strangling his wife in 2018.

Randall Neece was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday.

Investigators accused Neece of killing his wife Lakeecha Neece at their Rock Springs home in January 2018. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Neece admitted to trying to smother her with a shower curtain before ultimately strangling her with the cord of a straightening iron.

A judge sentenced Neece to life in prison with the possibility of parole, according to the court clerk.