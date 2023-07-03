BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County jail inmate awaiting trial on a domestic violence charge is now charged in the death of a fellow inmate.

Both men — victim Andrew Grodes and alleged assailant James Carrier — had been jailed recently on charges related to apparent psychiatric issues, with Carrier attempting suicide at the time of his arrest, according to previous affidavits.

Carrier, 44, of Kingsport currently is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault by strangulation and aggravated assault by serious bodily injury in the death of Grodes according to a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) news release. More charges are expected amid an ongoing investigation that also involves the Second Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

SCSO officers found Grodes, 48, unresponsive in his cell on Saturday. Officers and jail medical staff performed lifesaving measures until EMS arrived and took Grodes to a local hospital, according to the news release. He died Sunday.

Grodes had been in the jail since Friday, when he was arrested for two counts of assault and one count of assault on a first responder. According to an affidavit, Grodes was at Bristol Regional Medical Center on a psychiatric hold Friday and allegedly assaulted two Ballad Health security guards when they were escorting him back to his room, which he had left without permission.

The officer who came to the scene reported that when he tried to deescalate Grodes’s “aggressive behavior” by speaking calmly to him. Grodes reportedly lunged in his direction and spat direcdtly in his face.

Carrier had been incarcerated since June 16, when he was arrested and charged with simple assault under the domestic violence law.

An affidavit in that case states that Carrier’s mother called police early on the 16th and told a responding officer her son had been burning items in the driveway and walking through the house naked that morning.

She stated that Carrier filled the bathtub, grabbed her by the arm and tried to pull her toward the bathroom, answering that “he kept advising her that he is sorry but he has to do this.”

Carrier’s mother ran outside of the house and called 911. She told one responding officer she feared for her life. Officers went into the home and found James Carrier attempting to hang himself from a ceiling light.

One officer got him down and was about to start lifesaving measures when Carrier started to breathe. He was taken to Holston Valley Hospital prior to being jailed.

No information has been provided on a court date for Carrier’s charges related to Saturday’s incident.