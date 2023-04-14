BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County double-murder suspect was arraigned in court Friday and prosecutors asked for his bond to be increased.

Donald Britt, who is accused of killing Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss in January, was officially arraigned on both of the first-degree murder charges against him. He also faces other felony charges.

During the hearing, prosecutors filed a motion to increase Britt’s bond, which is currently set at $250,000.

Police accuse Britt of fatally shooting Arnold and Countiss before stealing Countiss’s vehicle. He was captured after a police chase that ended in a crash in Johnson City.

Britt’s next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7.