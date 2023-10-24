BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former Sullivan County man who now lives in South Carolina is facing charges related to a child sexual abuse investigation, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

A Sullivan County grand jury indicted Andrew Ketron, 25, on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and 76 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office launched an investigation in August after it was made aware of a child sex abuse allegation that happened at an earlier time in Sullivan County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation led detectives to Summerville, South Carolina, where they spoke with Ketron, who is formerly of Sullivan County.

Investigators then presented the case to the grand jury, which returned a true bill indicting Ketron.

Ketron was arrested Tuesday morning by agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

“The SCSO wishes to thank the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for their assistance with the investigation and arrest of Ketron,” the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. “We also want to thank the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff L.C. Knight for their assistance in Ketron’s arrest.”

Ketron is being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Sullivan County, according to the sheriff’s office.