BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee woman is facing charges after authorities said she stabbed her boyfriend and locked him in a storage unit.

Lorraine Hearl, 41, was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on April 25, when deputies were called to a home on Garlands Private Drive, which is off Moreland Drive, in reference to a stabbing. Investigators spoke to the victim who said that he and his girlfriend had been arguing earlier at a storage unit they shared on Moreland Drive when she stabbed him in the chest.

Investigators also spoke with a witness who said that Hearl came to his home and told him that the victim was at the storage unit and needed to be “let out.” The witness went to the storage unit, which was locked, and freed the victim before the two walked to Garlands Private Drive in order to seek medical treatment.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hearl, who was located Thursday by Sullivan County investigators with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service.

As of Thursday afternoon, no bond had been set for Hearl.