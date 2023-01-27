SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donald Britt, the Sullivan County man accused of fatally shooting a woman on Jan. 18 and who allegedly led multiple police agencies on a pursuit, has been indicted on another first-degree murder charge.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the body of Barry Countiss was found in his Blountville home on Thursday, Jan. 19. Police then reportedly found Countiss’ vehicle missing from the residence, resulting in police naming Britt as a suspect in the murder.

Britt was arrested later in Johnson City that afternoon after a multi-agency-involved police chase. He was initially arrested on charges of the murder of Arnold.

On Jan. 25, investigators presented the murder case of Countiss to the Sullivan County Grand Jury. The jury reportedly returned a true bill, charging Britt with:

First-degree murder

Felony murder

Especially aggravated burglary

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

Theft over $2,500 but less than $10,000

Theft over $1,000 but less than $2,500

Britt was also served a no-bond capias from criminal court on the new charges Friday morning, according to the SCSO.