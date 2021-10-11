Sullivan Co. Sheriff warns of phone scammers posing as county officials, including himself

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Scammers have begun attempting to impersonate Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, according to a release from Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy.

In addition to Cassidy, the release states scammers have taken to using the names of other Sullivan County officials like Captain Andy Seabolt, District Attorney General Barry Staubus and Circuit Court Clerk Bobby Russell. Cassidy said the scammers pose as these officials to solicit funds for “missing jury duty.”

Scammers will then request that the victims give them pre-paid money cards to pay the fees and will almost never accept traditional forms of payment like credit cards, checks and cash.

The release states another strategy for scammers is to tell a potential victim that they have an outstanding warrant for their arrest and that to avoid jail time, the victim can pay fines and court costs.

“The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office continues to stress that legitimate law enforcement officials would never operate this way,” said Cassidy. “We would never extort payment to satisfy an outstanding arrest warrant. Moreover, no legitimate entity would ever demand payment in the form of a pre-paid money card and refuse all other traditional forms of payment.”

Cassidy encouraged anyone concerned about a call’s legitimacy to contact law enforcement or a financial advisor before transferring any funds.