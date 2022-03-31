KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) trooper jailed on vandalism and protective order violation charges appeared virtually in Sullivan County General Sessions Court Thursday afternoon.

Judge Mark Toohey bound former officer Nicholas Collins over to criminal court during the hearing and also denied his request for bond. A felony vandalism charge was also reduced to a misdemeanor because the damage was less than $2,500 but over $1,000.

His charges include the following, according to Sullivan County court documents:

two counts of violating an order of protection

aggravated assault

domestic assault

harassment

vandalism

Collins will reappear in court on May 13 at 9 a.m.

Toohey previously allowed a $250,000 bond when Collins was arrested the first time for violating an order of protection. Within 24 hours of his release, he was arrested again on Feb. 24 for again violating the protective order.

When police originally arrested the former Fall Branch-based trooper on Feb. 20, they found a loaded Smith and Wesson M&P 9 mm with a round in the chamber in his possession. A witness at the first incident claimed Collins had threatened to kill the person who had an order of protection against him after slashing tires in the driveway and cutting wires to a security camera.

Collins, who was ultimately fired by the THP, had been placed on discretionary leave on Feb. 17 when the agency learned he had been issued an order of protection against him.