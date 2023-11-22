SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) arrested a Blountville man and found a missing juvenile from Florida, according to a release from the department.

The sheriff’s office reports a 14-year-old girl was reported missing from Marion County, Florida on Sunday. Deputies acted on information they received regarding the possible location of the girl and responded to a home on Boozy Creek Road in Blountville Monday morning, the release states.

The SCSO stated the girl was found and deputies made contact with Wesley Hurd, 29, who was at the home.

The sheriff’s office launched an investigation and charged Hurd with sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the SCSO, Hurd appears to have met the juvenile online based on preliminary information.

Hurd was arrested and transported to the Sullivan County Jail. As of Wednesday, Hurd is awaiting extradition to Florida.