SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 26 reportedly led deputies to find various narcotics, including fentanyl.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), deputies conducted a traffic stop Thursday on a vehicle due to a license plate and registration violation. A K-9 officer reportedly assisted deputies during the traffic stop.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified by the SCSO as Chad Blevins, 27, and Melinda Booker, 43, both of Kingsport. Blevins and Booker were each found to be in possession of controlled substances and arrested, according to the SCSO.

Deputies reportedly found Blevins with eight Xanax pills. He was charged with Schedule IV drug violations, as well as violation of vehicle registration law and violation of the display of registration plate law. Blevins posted a $2,500 bond Friday and was released from the Sullivan County Jail.

Booker was reportedly found in possession of the following:

2 grams of fentanyl

59 grams of methamphetamine

1 Oxycodone pill

Drug paraphernalia

$1,724.31 in cash

Booker was charged with the manufacture, sale, or possession of methamphetamine, Schedule II drug violations and possession of drug paraphernalia. The cash was seized by the sheriff’s office.

As of Friday, Booker remained in the Sullivan County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

According to the SCSO, the drugs seized during the arrest had a combined street value of $3,840.