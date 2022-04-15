BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – A man from Sugar Mountain has been charged with driving while impaired after a crash in Boone, North Carolina left another man dead.

A release from the Boone Police Department (BPD) states that the crash occurred Thursday just before 5 p.m. on NC Highway 105. In total, three cars and two motorcycles were involved in the crash.

The BPD reports one of the motorcyclists was identified as Nicholas Thomas Dewinkeleer, 43, of West End, NC. Dewinkeleer died as a result of injuries from the crash.

Colin Matthews, 29, of Sugar Mountain, was arrested and charged with DWI following the crash. He was placed on a $20,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on May 20.

No other details related to the crash were released. It is unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

The BPD is continuing to investigate the crash and reports that additional charges could be sought.