ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a high-speed pursuit ended after a deputy spiked the road Wednesday night.

According to a release from the WCSO, a stolen truck was reported in the Glenbrook Avenue area of Meadowview, Virginia Wednesday night. When officers investigated the area, the release says they could not find the truck and forwarded the report to the neighboring Smyth County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

Later that night, WCSO was informed of a pursuit connected to the theft exceeding 100mph on I-81S heading toward Washington County. Once the vehicle entered Washington County, the release states that a deputy Price “successfully spiked the truck.”

Once spiked, the truck reportedly drove through the median of I-81 into oncoming traffic before a suspect got out of the vehicle and ran.

Police say the suspect, Jesse William McGhee, 20, then broke into a nearby residence and brandished a knife at the homeowner while hiding inside. WCSO officers searching the area arrested McGhee after a foot chase near Camkell Lane, the release says.

McGhee has been charged with multiple offenses:

Breaking and Entering while Armed

Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Stolen Property

Eluding Police

Reckless Driving

While the charges have not yet been released, WCSO said the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office has also obtained warrants for McGhee. He is currently being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation: