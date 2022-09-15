DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Birchleaf, Virginia man faces six counts of child porn possession, according to court documents obtained by News Channel 11 Thursday.

Grand jurors indicted Brian Ray O’Quinn, 52, who is alleged to have possessed explicit images involving a child “on or about June 21, 2022,” an indictment filed in Dickenson County Circuit Court states.

His official charges include one count of possession of child pornography and five counts of possessing child pornography second or subsequent offense.