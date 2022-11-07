PENNINGTON GAP, Va. (WJHL) — A Big Stone Gap man faces several charges after police accused him of setting a trashcan on fire in the men’s bathroom at Leeman Field.

A news release from the Pennington Gap Police Department revealed that 42-year-old Michael Newberry was captured on video leaving the restroom before crews received reports of the fire. That surveillance footage also showed Newberry damaging Halloween lights on a nearby stage, police say.

Authorities charged Newberry with arson to an unoccupied building, entering the property to damage and destruction of property.