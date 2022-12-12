RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Multiple drug and firearm arrests were made on Thursday, Dec. 8 by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) and the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, a narcotics round-up operation was conducted after 62 charges were issued through indictments from the Russell County Circuit Court.

“The charges range from distribution of schedule I or II controlled substances, to distribution of schedule III controlled substances, and firearm violations involving 19 individuals,” the release states.

The task force is made up of several agencies, including the Virginia State Police (VSP), the RCSO, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Lebanon Police Department. Additionally, the Town of Honaker Police Department, the VSP Tac Team and the RCSO’s S.E.R.T. Team assisted in the investigation.

“You don’t just get the street level dealers. With the ability to be involved with a task force, you can go after and investigate the supply chains that are supplying these dangerous drugs to our communities and destroying families,” said RCSO Major Bill Watson in the release.

No identities were revealed in the release.

Since the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force was formed in 2019, 72 people have been indicted on more than 200 criminal offenses related to drugs and weapons.