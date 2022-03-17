ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Clintwood, Va. man pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of bankruptcy fraud in federal court, according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.

David Bryan “Pokey” Stanley, 48, reportedly “hid his ownership interest in a waste management company” and did not report his employment and income from the business when he filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in June 2020. Stanley falsely testified under oath that he was unemployed and had no income, according to court documents.

But according to the attorney’s office, Stanley knew that he had ownership in and received income from his business, Interstate Waste Management, LLC, which he had established in 2016.

A federal district court judge will determine Stanley’s sentence after considering U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors. Stanley is scheduled for sentencing on June 7, 2022. Stanley faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The Office of the United States Trustee and Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lena L. Busscher is prosecuting the case, according to the release.