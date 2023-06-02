CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people previously charged in the death of a Carter County man pleaded not guilty in court on Friday.

Bill Hitchcock was found deceased on April 1 by a group of fishermen on the Watauga River, who reported seeing his body in a driveway on Old Stoney Creek Road.

Court documents obtained by News Channel 11 alleged that Jacob Hitchcock and Joshua Hitchcock planned to kill their father after he made plans to sell a home they would have inherited.

The Hitchcock brothers pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in Carter County Court. Britney Hitchcock, wife of Jacob Hitchcock, who was charged with false reporting in the investigation, also pleaded not guilty.

Their next court dates are scheduled for September 8.