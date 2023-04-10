MARION, Va. (WJHL) – The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Monday, April 10.

Smyth County Sheriff, Chip Shuler, said a call came in around 12:41 a.m. in reference to a shooting in the Remington Lane area of Marion.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Schuler stated.

Shuler confirmed Marion Police Officers apprehended a suspect. The names of the suspect and victim have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. We will continue making updates on-air and online as they become available.