SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on several felony charges.

On Thursday, Smyth County dispatch received a call reporting a possible intoxicated armed subject at Southview Apartments, a social media post from the office stated.

Upon arrival, deputies reportedly saw the subject, identified by the sheriff’s office as Carlton Malek Roland, outside the apartments, carrying a bag. As deputies approached Roland, he reportedly rounded a corner and dropped a bag containing a Glock handgun.

The sheriff’s office stated the handgun matched the description from the caller, and as deputies tried to speak with Roland, he allegedly fled into a wooded area near the apartments.

A Virginia State Police (VSP) bloodhound team was called in to track Roland, the sheriff’s office stated, leading officials to the Hall Edition area, a Pine Forest Drive home and back to a wooded area near the subdivision.

VSP Aviation Unit assisted officers with ‘FLIR’ technology but was unable to find Roland.

“With proximity to Highway 11, Roland having a cell phone and the likelihood of him calling a ride, the search was terminated,” the sheriff’s office said.

Roland is wanted on the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Possession of Stolen Property

Anyone with information on Roland’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (276)783-7204.

The investigation remains ongoing.