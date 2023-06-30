SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on several felony charges.
On Thursday, Smyth County dispatch received a call reporting a possible intoxicated armed subject at Southview Apartments, a social media post from the office stated.
Upon arrival, deputies reportedly saw the subject, identified by the sheriff’s office as Carlton Malek Roland, outside the apartments, carrying a bag. As deputies approached Roland, he reportedly rounded a corner and dropped a bag containing a Glock handgun.
The sheriff’s office stated the handgun matched the description from the caller, and as deputies tried to speak with Roland, he allegedly fled into a wooded area near the apartments.
A Virginia State Police (VSP) bloodhound team was called in to track Roland, the sheriff’s office stated, leading officials to the Hall Edition area, a Pine Forest Drive home and back to a wooded area near the subdivision.
VSP Aviation Unit assisted officers with ‘FLIR’ technology but was unable to find Roland.
“With proximity to Highway 11, Roland having a cell phone and the likelihood of him calling a ride, the search was terminated,” the sheriff’s office said.
Roland is wanted on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Carrying a Concealed Weapon
- Possession of Stolen Property
Anyone with information on Roland’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (276)783-7204.
The investigation remains ongoing.