MARION, Va. (WJHL) — The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several recent airsoft shootings reported in the county.

Sheriff Chip Shuler said charges are anticipated and all suspects identified so far are juveniles. Investigators are still in the process of identifying suspects.

School resource officers are working the case, Shuler said.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who was a victim of the shootings to call them at (276) 783-7204.