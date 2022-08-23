SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Texas man was arrested in Smyth County last week in connection to a homicide case in his home state.

According to a release from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), deputies and Chilhowie Police officers located Daetwuan Rayvon Thompson, 29, who faced a homicide charge in Irving, Texas.

Thompson was working as a truck driver and was reportedly making a delivery on August 16 in Chilhowie, Virginia when officers found him.

Thompson was arrested without incident, the release said. He is being held without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority’s Abingdon facility as of Tuesday while awaiting extradition.