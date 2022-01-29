Shots fired at Marion shopping center, investigation ongoing

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An altercation in a Marion shopping center parking lot led to shots being fired Saturday morning, town officials say.

According to a release from Marion Police Chief John Clair, a dispute took place around 11:30 Saturday morning at a shopping center in the 1100 block of North Main Street. During the event, Clair says a firearm was discharged.

Clair told News Channel 11 that investigators believe one person in the dispute may have sustained superficial injuries during the shooting, and that officers have not located them yet. The investigation was active and ongoing as of 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

One person suspected of involvement in the incident was detained by Town of Marion Police, but has not been charged. Clair said there was no danger to the community or nearby residents in connection to the shots.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Smyth County Dispatch Center at (276) 783-7204.