BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) is investigating an alleged armed home invasion that occurred Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the BVPD, the robbery took place at a home at Northwinds Townhouses at around 1 a.m. Victims reported three men broke into the home armed with “at least one handgun,” the release states.

A fight reportedly took place between the intruders and victims, during which the victims told police they recognized two of the suspects as acquaintances.

During the struggle, the intruders reportedly stole a PlayStation, a shotgun and an unknown amount of cash, the release states.

The BVPD said due to the parties being acquainted, investigators believe the victims were specifically targeted and there is no reason to believe the public living in that community is in any danger.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.