ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Roan Mountain man reported that multiple items had been stolen from his home on Thursday.

According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, the victim reported to deputies that three Craftsman chainsaws, a 12 gauge shotgun and three boxes of tools were stolen from his home following a break-in. The victim said that the chainsaws were red and that believes the shotgun was a Remington.

The victim stated to a deputy that the break-in occurred sometime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday. He also told deputies that he believes the items were stolen by two people who he had recently kicked out of his home.