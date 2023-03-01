Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect an updated press release.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A person was injured in a Kingsport shooting after a homeowner ‘feared for his safety’ on Wednesday night, authorities report.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies responded to a shooting just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday at a home on Hillandale Drive.

According to the SCSO, an investigation revealed that the homeowner allegedly encountered an individual that exited a home and approached him in a manner that “caused [him] to fear for his safety.”

The homeowner then fired a pistol, striking the individual, stated the release. One person was reportedly transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“The incident will be presented to the Sullivan County Grand Jury for the consideration of any

charges,” said the SCSO.

No names will be released at this time and no charges have been made, according to the SCSO.