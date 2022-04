CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting victim showed up at a gas station Wednesday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man came to the Valero in Roan Mountain and was taken to a hospital. The extent of the man’s injuries is unclear.

The sheriff’s office said no suspects have been identified and investigators are still working to determine where the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.