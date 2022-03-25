JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — It has now been five years since a Jonesborough woman, Shirra Branum, was killed in a drunk-driving crash caused by a man who police are still looking to arrest.

Branum was 37 years old when she died.

Alan Mogollon-Anaya is the man Washington County sheriffs deputies are searching for. They say he crashed into Branum head-on and then fled from police in 2017. Police say it is possible he ran away to Mexico.

Anaya faces charges of vehicular homicide by intoxication, child abuse, driving under the influence and more.

“It’s in our mind every day, our hearts are ripped out every day. Five years has not changed that one bit. We still want justice for our daughters life,” said Cindy Scalf, Shirra’s mother.

Shirra was a mother, daughter and friend whose life was taken on March 16, 2017. She was hit head-on by Anaya in the Telford community. Her son Randy survived the crash.

“I remember just about all of it. We were picking [my sister] up from softball practice, listening to the radio. We were on Conklin Road and then saw this big white truck just speeding at us,” said Randy Branum. “After that I passed out.”

News Channel 11 spoke with two of Shirra’s three children. They describe their mom as kind, caring and willing to spend her last dollar to help a stranger.

“I strive to be even as half as good as she was. To show people the love she did and God’s love how she showed everybody that love,” said Maddie Branum, Shirra’s daughter.

Both children say they knew how much their mother loved them and there was nothing she wouldn’t do to make them happy.

“She definitely showed us all of the love any human being could ever carry,” said Maddie. “It’s really hard but I feel like overall losing her has helped me have a better perspective on life.”

“I never really had the experiences of having a mom, I was so young when she died. There’s nothing easy about going through life without one,” added Randy.

Five years with no answers has been especially hard on Shirra’s parents, Cindy and Hugh “Wishbone” Scalf.

However, they say they want something more divine than just a conviction.

“I want him captured, I want him to pay for his crime,” said Cindy. “But my hope would be that he would be saved and let this be a testimony. Don’t let it be in vain.”

A case seemingly gone cold is heating up.

Shirra’s parents say since interim Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton has been appointed, they feel the case is just now being taken seriously.

“Before, it was like a joke, everything just blew by. Now they are doing something about it,” said Hugh.

“I just can’t thank Sheriff Sexton enough for reopening our daughter’s case,” said Cindy.

Sheriff Keith Sexton assigned investigator Vince Walters to the Branum case in December.

“I always come back to this case, it’s a priority,” said Walters.

He says in the past three months on the case he has involved both the FBI and the US Marshals’ Service.

“I’m going into it looking at fresh things. Maybe the evidence that is there where nobody has looked or thought of looking. Trying to think of ways we can pinpoint his location,” said Walters.

He said nothing is off the table and they will leave no stone unturned in searching for Mogollon-Anaya.

“I took old leads and I began to follow up on them again. Some of them were dead ends, some of them produced a phone number or what-not,” said Walters. “We are currently checking all these addresses, any new addresses, any new phone numbers, I am really diving in to try to get whatever information I possibly can.”

After the 2017 crash, Anaya fled from a local hospital where he was receiving treatment before police could arrest him. It is believed he left the country.

At one time, Anaya was on the most wanted fugitive list for ICE, or Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He was in the country illegally when he killed Shirra Branum.

“We want closure for this family. It doesn’t make anything better, it doesn’t make anything go away. But it lets them know we are on their team and we are here working for them,” said Walters.

Family members say they will not give up on justice for Shirra.

The past five years have taken Shirra’s family to the nation’s capital to help raise awareness and even call for legislative change. They say their faith helps them hold out hope that an arrest will come one day.

“Her life mattered. Whether it did to the guy who killed her or not, her life mattered to so many people. It still matters,” said Cindy.

The WCSO reports warrants for Mogollon-Anaya are still active. The U.S. Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have also been seeking Mogollon-Anaya since the crash.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the WCSO at 423-788-1414.