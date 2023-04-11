WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Southwest Virginia church was vandalized during Easter weekend, according to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis.

Andis told News Channel 11 that the damage at the Konnarock Baptist Church was reported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) on Monday.

The alleged vandals broke windows and spray-painted offensive words and images inside the church in red paint. Andis said the paint was found on walls and the ceiling of the church’s interior.

The WCSO reports the estimated cost of the damage was about $1,100.

According to Andis, no money was reported stolen from the church. Evidence was gathered by investigators from the scene, and the WCSO is continuing its investigation as of Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.