JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Afton man faces a criminal charge following a July 10 incident.

According to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a landlord identified as Troy D. Hunt, 53, allegedly entered a tenant’s residence without permission.

Hunt had been carrying a tire tool as he walked through an open door, the release stated.

Deputies arrested Hunt, who was later released on a $10,000 bond. He will appear in Washington County Sessions Court Monday, July 11. No further details have been released.