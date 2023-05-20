LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people have been arrested and a large quantity of narcotics was seized following an undercover operation, according to Lee County Sheriff Gary B. Parsons.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to a release, Jaquandre Daron Solomon, 29, from Pontiac Michigan, and Kristina Nicole Larocque, 33, from Jeffersonton Virginia, were arrested and charged with “distribution of a schedule two narcotic, conspiracy, transportation into the Commonwealth with intent to distribute one ounce or more of a schedule two narcotic and conspiracy.”

Photo: Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff says that on May 18, deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, agents with the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force and Troopers with the Virginia State Police conducted an undercover operation in which an undercover agent purchased 121 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to have been methamphetamine from the duo in the Gibson Station area of Lee County.

In addition to the arrests, the operation resulted in the seizure of narcotics and an unspecified amount of money, according to the release.

Solomon and Larocque were taken to the Duffield Regional Jail where they are being held without bond.