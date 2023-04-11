SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Georgia man was arrested in Smyth County, Virginia after allegedly eluding police and leading them on a foot pursuit.

According to Sheriff Chip Shuler with the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle at mile marker 54 southbound on Interstate 81 just before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The vehicle allegedly proceeded to turn its headlines on and off “in an attempt to get away from the deputy,” while reaching speeds over 100 mph, Shuler stated.

The driver, identified as Francisco Javier Farfan, 35, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, allegedly eluded police on foot after missing an exit on I-81, resulting in the vehicle crashing.

Farfan ran for a “short distance” and was taken into custody by a Virginia State Police trooper, the release stated.

After being released from an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Farfan was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail and charged with Felony Elude and Possess/Transport Firearms by a Felon, said Shuler.