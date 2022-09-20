Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A person of interest in a Carter County homicide investigation has been arrested, according to authorities.

Sheriff Mike Fraley confirmed Tuesday that Brandon Carrier is in police custody, and a press release confirmed that he was arrested in connection to a previous violation of probation warrant.

Carrier was named a person of interest in a homicide investigation involving his wife, Shannon Marie Isaacs, who has not been seen since Aug. 23, the same day that authorities found a woman’s remains inside a burned vehicle on Dry Branch Road police believe are Isaacs’.

As of the sheriff’s last update on Sept. 9, forensic results had not yet positively identified the remains.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.