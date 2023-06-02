JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting in Johnson County on Thursday, police said.

According to a release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Highway 133 in the Shady Valley community at 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman lying on a porch with a reported gunshot wound. The woman was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center and her condition remains unknown at this time.

Upon entry into the residence, JCSO officers found a deceased man.

The JCSO told News Channel 11 the office isn’t searching for a suspect at this time and there is no threat to the public.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) assisted in the investigation, the JCSO stated.